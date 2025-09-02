Sunset Yoga for Relaxation and Nervous System Regulation

With RYT, Sam Raph—this yoga class (for all bodies, ages, and levels) combines the power of gentle, somatic movements + mindfulness techniques to help you deeply relax and regulate your nervous system. Through slow, intentional movements, breathwork, and guided awareness, you will explore how to release tension, quiet stress, and cultivate a sense of calm and balance within your body as you unwind from the day. This one hour session is designed to support your body's innate ability to calm, heal, and restore itself…creating a safe space for you to tune into your feelings and emotions. Ground in your body, tune into self-awareness, and leave feeling both centered and empowered to take on life’s greater challenges with resilience and ease!

*Bring a mat if you have one—extras will be provided for those without.

When: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 6pm - 7pm