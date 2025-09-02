This class is all about fun and self-expression!

The Reflective Canvas

Spend some time painting in a relaxed class setting with local instructor, Lisa Underwood. Practice painting techniques and improve your drawing skills too.

Explore color mixing and brush strokes with vibrant acrylics. Paint subjects of your choice to develop your own interpretation. You will be amazed at what you can do when your creativity is unleashed. This class is all about fun and self-expression!

When: Saturday, September 12, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 10am - 12pm