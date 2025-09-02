Acupuncture with Daoist Clinic

Acupuncture has been part of the VA Whole Health System since 2018. It is recognized by the World Health Organization for its benefits for anxiety, depression, musculoskeletal pain, neurological pain, insomnia, stress, and so much more!

The Daoist Traditions Acupuncture Clinic is located in Asheville NC. Their clinical interns are in the final phase of a rigorous four-year academic program and treat patients under the direct supervision of clinical faculty who are NC licensed acupuncturists. Interns complete 900 hours of clinical training to develop their skills as practitioners. The clinic provides 6,000+ affordable patient treatments each year and 500+ free treatments through non-profit partnerships and community events.

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 11am - 1pm