Vets for Vets

The doctors and staff of Pinnacle Animal Hospital will be at the Veterans Healing Farm to provide brief health exams, heartworm tests, as well as vaccines appropriate to your dogs. Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention will also be provided. All free of charge for Veterans and their best friends!

When: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 9am - noon