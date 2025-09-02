Explore both the fluidity of the pottery wheel with the expressive versatility of hand-building.

Clay & Camaraderie is a six-week pottery workshop designed for active-duty military members, veterans, their families, and VHF volunteers. This program offers structured creative expression, mindfulness-based tactile activity, and community-building. Sessions will be held weekly on Saturdays with additional open lab hours culminating in a participant-led exhibition.

Explore both the fluidity of the pottery wheel with the expressive versatility of hand-building. This class focuses on projects that fuse techniques, challenge your creativity, and build functional, sculptural, and decorative forms. You’ll work on guided projects designed to explore the interaction between thrown and hand-built elements. You’ll learn to see clay as a medium with infinite expression!

When: Saturdays, September 27 - November 1, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm