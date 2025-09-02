Fall Open House with the Veterans Healing Farm, Heart of Horse Sense, Brothers & Sisters Like These, and Warrior Canine Connection
The Fall Open House is designed to showcase how these organizations support veterans and their families:
- Veterans Healing Farm – Cultivating connection and well-being through nature and community.
- Heart of Horse Sense – Providing equine therapy to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders.
- Brothers & Sisters Like These – Sharing stories of resilience and healing through writing and creative expression.
- Warrior Canine Connection – Harnessing the healing power of the human-animal bond to help veterans reconnect and thrive.
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC
Time: 10am - 2pm
For more information please email veteranshealingfarm@gmail.com.