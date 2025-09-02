Skip to Content

Fall Open House with the Veterans Healing Farm, Heart of Horse Sense, Brothers & Sisters Like These, and Warrior Canine Connection

The Fall Open House is designed to showcase how these organizations support veterans and their families:

Veterans Healing Farm

138 Kimzey Road

Mills River, NC

Free

  • Veterans Healing Farm – Cultivating connection and well-being through nature and community.
  • Heart of Horse Sense – Providing equine therapy to veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders.
  • Brothers & Sisters Like These – Sharing stories of resilience and healing through writing and creative expression.
  • Warrior Canine Connection – Harnessing the healing power of the human-animal bond to help veterans reconnect and thrive.

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Where: Veterans Healing Farm, 138 Kimzey Road, Mills River, NC

Time: 10am - 2pm

For more information please email veteranshealingfarm@gmail.com

