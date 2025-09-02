Skip to Content

Macon County Fair

Learn about VA resources at the Macon County Fair!

When:

Where:

Macon County Fairgrounds

1436 Georgia Road

Franklin, NC

Cost:

Free

As part of the Macon County Fair educational and outreach focus, the Franklin CBOC team will be on site to share information about VA health services, answer questions, and connect veterans to resources tailored to their needs.

When: September 15

Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Where: Macon County Fairgrounds 1436 Georgia Road Franklin, NC 28734

