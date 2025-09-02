Macon County Fair
Learn about VA resources at the Macon County Fair!
When:
No event data
Where:
Macon County Fairgrounds
1436 Georgia Road
Franklin, NC
Cost:
Free
As part of the Macon County Fair educational and outreach focus, the Franklin CBOC team will be on site to share information about VA health services, answer questions, and connect veterans to resources tailored to their needs.
When: September 15
Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
Where: Macon County Fairgrounds 1436 Georgia Road Franklin, NC 28734