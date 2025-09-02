The 1st Annual WNC Recovery Rally unites the Western North Carolina community in Pack Square Park, Asheville, on September 19, 2025, to break stigma, uplift voices, connect resources, and celebrate recovery. Ms. Joanna Weber, Acting Executive Director, will serve as a member of the panel, sharing how the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System supports individuals on their recovery journeys.

The Western North Carolina Recovery Community Collaborative (WNCRCC) will host the First Annual WNC Recovery Rally: “Pathways to Recovery – One Rally, Many Journeys” on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 1:00–5:00 p.m. at Pack Square Park in Downtown Asheville.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates National Recovery Month, honoring individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. The rally aims to break stigma, inspire hope, and connect the community with multiple pathways to recovery.

Event Highlights