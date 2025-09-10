Resource Fair for Individuals, Youth, and Families Experiencing Homelessness in Henderson County

The Henderson County Resource Event is dedicated to supporting Henderson County residents who are experiencing homelessness. This event brings together valuable services and resources in one accessible location to help meet immediate needs and provide long-term support.

The VA’s Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) program will be on-site to engage directly with homeless veterans, assess individual needs, connect them with vital resources, and provide referrals to housing programs. The goal is to ensure that vulnerable community members—especially veterans—receive the assistance and guidance they need to find stability and housing solutions.