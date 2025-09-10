Research Tabling
Discover how VA research is shaping the future of Veteran health care!
When:
No event data
Where:
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Join us at the front entrance of the Charles George VA Medical Center for a special research tabling event designed to connect Veterans with the research opportunities available at the Asheville VA. This event will provide Veterans with information about current and upcoming studies, how they can get involved, and the potential impact of VA research on advancing Veteran health care. Stop by to meet the research team, ask questions, and learn more about how research is shaping the future of care for Veterans.
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 25, 2025, 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET