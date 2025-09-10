Hickory: Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) Road show

The Virtual Health Resource Center Digital Roadshow will be held on September 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM, offering Veterans hands-on support and education about VA digital tools. Participants will learn how to navigate VA.gov, verify their identity, and access a variety of VA mobile applications. The event will also highlight telehealth options, showing Veterans how to connect with their care teams remotely. By engaging with health technology experts, Veterans will gain the knowledge and confidence to make the most of connected care technologies, empowering them to access their healthcare conveniently and effectively.