Etowah Lions Farmers Market Health and Wellness Fair
Learn about Veteran resources at the Etowah Lions Farmers Market Health and Wellness Fair!
When:
No event data
Where:
447 Etowah School Rd.
Hendersonville, NC
Cost:
Free
The Post-9/11 M2VA Program, Suicide Prevention, and Connected Care teams will be on-site at the Etowah Lions Farmers Market Health and Wellness Fair to share information, answer questions, and connect Veterans with vital resources. Stop by to learn more about support services, digital health tools, and suicide prevention initiatives designed to promote Veteran health and well-being.