Pink Screening Tables

During October, Women's Health will lead the breast cancer awareness campaign "Screen Today. Save Tomorrow," dedicated to promoting early screening, increasing awareness, and fostering community engagement.

Kicking off the campaign, the Pink Screening Table will be stationed at the front entrance of the Charles George VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics from October 1 to 3. During this event, the team will schedule breast cancer screenings for Women Veterans. Concurrently, they will distribute breast cancer awareness materials and pink ribbons, which will later be displayed throughout the medical center grounds as part of the Pink Out event.