Public Reading: Brothers and Sisters Like These
Weaverville Community Center
60 Lakeshore Dr
Weaverville, NC
Free
Weaverville Community Center will host Brothers and Sisters Like These, a program featuring veterans reading their original work. The event will include a public reading followed by a question-and-answer session with the participating veterans. This program highlights veterans’ personal experiences and perspectives through their writing. The event is open to the public.