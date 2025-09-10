Skip to Content

Public Reading: Brothers and Sisters Like These

Discover the voices of veterans through stories that speak to service, sacrifice, and resilience.

Weaverville Community Center

60 Lakeshore Dr

Weaverville, NC

Free

Weaverville Community Center will host Brothers and Sisters Like These, a program featuring veterans reading their original work. The event will include a public reading followed by a question-and-answer session with the participating veterans. This program highlights veterans’ personal experiences and perspectives through their writing. The event is open to the public.

