Franklin NC: Warriors Walk (828 Vets)

All Veterans are invited to be part of the Warriors Walk in Franklin North Carolina

828 Vets, a non-profit organization, invites all Veterans to be part of the 4th Annual Warriors Walk on October 11 at Tassee Shelter, 803 ULCO Dr. Franklin, NC.

The Warrior Walk is a free community event hosted by 828 Vets to honor and support local Veterans. Their mission is to raise awareness about the unmet needs of Veterans that fall outside of VA support, such as building home access ramps or repairing essential utilities. This walk is a time to gather, reflect, and take action.

Agenda:

9:00 am: Check-In Registration

9:30 am: Opening Ceremony

9:50 am: Greenway Stroll

11:00 am: Lunch & Social

Activities: Service Rivalry Games, Silent Auction, Potluck Desserts.

No registration required. Free Lunch. Live Music.

For more information contact: 828mgmt@828vets.com

