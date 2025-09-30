Heart of Horse Sense at the Charles George VA Medical Center
Be part of this healing connection with these incredible horses.
When:
Where:
Building 6 and CLC Courtyard
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Heart of Horse Sense is coming to the Charles George VA Medical Center on October 2nd!
The event will take place from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm by Building 6 and, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm near the Community Living Center Courtyard.
All visitors must follow the safety measures in place. For more information, contact cara.carlson@va.gov