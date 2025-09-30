Skip to Content

Heart of Horse Sense at the Charles George VA Medical Center

Heart of Horse Sense is coming to the Charles George VA Medical Center on October 2nd!

Be part of this healing connection with these incredible horses.

When:

Where:

Building 6 and CLC Courtyard

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC

Cost:

Free

The event will take place from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm by Building 6 and, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm near the Community Living Center Courtyard.

All visitors must follow the safety measures in place. For more information, contact cara.carlson@va.gov

 

