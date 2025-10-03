Connect with VA representatives at the 113 Cherokee Indian Fair on October 10 from 8-4PM.

The Cherokee Indian Fair will be held October 7-11, 2025, in Cherokee, North Carolina, and will feature a parade, competitions, cultural demonstrations, and live entertainment, with events such as a children's day, an elder's day, and a veteran's day program.