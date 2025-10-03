Mobile Mammography at the Charles George VA Medical Center

Mobile Mammography Coming to Charles George VA Medical Center! For the first time, a mobile mammography bus will be available at the Charles George VA Medical Center. Appointments will be offered on Friday, October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Women Veterans age 40 and older are eligible to schedule an appointment. To reserve your time slot, please contact Kimberly.Mcdowell1@va.gov.

When: No event data

Where: 1100 Tunnel Road Asheville , NC