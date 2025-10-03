Trunk or Treat
Halloween Trunk or Treat!
When:
Where:
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Join us for a fun-filled evening of costumes, candy, and community spirit! Our Trunk or Treat event is the perfect way for Veterans, VA employees, families, and community members to enjoy a safe and festive trick-or-treating experience.
Bring your family, dress up in your favorite costume, and walk through creatively decorated car trunks filled with sweet treats and Halloween fun.
The event is hosted by the Veterans Affairs Employee Association.