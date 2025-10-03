Veterans Resource Connection
Veterans may receive a free refurbished laptop when completing a digital literacy assesment!
When:
No event data
Where:
Legrand Center
1800 E. Marion St.
Shelby, NC
Cost:
Free
Joint event between Connected Care and Research where Veterans will learn how to navigate the VA.gov website, verify their identity, use various VA mobile applications, guidance on telehealth modalities, Remote Patient Monitoring enabling Veterans to connect with their care teams remotely, digital literacy assessments with successful completion Veterans can receive a free refurbished laptop.