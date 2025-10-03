Skip to Content

Veterans Resource Connection

Veterans may receive a free refurbished laptop when completing a digital literacy assesment!

When:

No event data

Where:

Legrand Center

1800 E. Marion St.

Shelby, NC

Cost:

Free

Joint event between Connected Care and Research where Veterans will learn how to navigate the VA.gov website, verify their identity, use various VA mobile applications, guidance on telehealth modalities, Remote Patient Monitoring enabling Veterans to connect with their care teams remotely, digital literacy assessments with successful completion Veterans can receive a free refurbished laptop.

