The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is honored to host its first Pink Platoon 5K Run/Walk at the Charles George VA Medical Center on Saturday, November 1st, starting at 9:00 a.m. In commitment to the countless people impacted by breast cancer, this event is dedicated to fostering health, solidarity, and hope for our community. Participants are encouraged to show their support by pinking-out in their brightest pink attire — tutus especially welcome!

The event is family-friendly, community-focused, and free of cost, welcoming participants of all ages. In addition to the 5K, a Resource Fair will take place, offering VA and community resources to support wellness, education, and awareness.

Registration is open now! Spots are limited!

You must register to receive a bib-number!

Early Packet Pick-Up: Monday, October 27

1:00pm-4:30pm- Charles George VA Medical Center (Outpatient Entrance)

Race Day Timeline:

9:00 AM – Final Registration, Packet Pick-Up, and Resource Tables Open

10:00 AM – 5K Start (Runners & Walkers)

11:30 AM – Awards Ceremony (Tentative)

12:15 PM – Resource Tables Close