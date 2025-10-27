We Lift Each Other: Documentary Premiere

Through dance, storytelling, and shared creativity, witness how art uplifts, connects, and heals those carrying the unseen wounds of service.

Join us for the premiere of We Lift Each Other, a documentary film featuring Black Box Dance Theatre and their collaboration with Veterans from Brothers and Sisters Like These and participants in the Veteran Treatment Court.

Through dance, storytelling, and shared creative expression, the film reveals how the arts can build community and support healing for those living with the invisible wounds of military service.

Agenda:

6:00 pm- Reception

7:00 pm to 9:00 pm- Presentation and Documentary

The event is free and open to the public; however, reservations are required.

For more information or view the Trailer, please visit: https://www.worthamarts.org/events/we-lift-each-other/