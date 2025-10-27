We Lift Each Other Documentary

Be part of this powerful journey of resilience and community.

At the AB Tech, Ferguson Auditorium, Black Box Dance will showcase We Lift Each Other, a documentary film featuring their collaboration with Veterans from Brothers and Sisters Like These and participants in the Veteran Treatment Court.

Through dance, storytelling, and shared creative expression, the film reveals how the arts can build community and support healing for those living with the invisible wounds of military service.

Agenda:

2:30 p.m.- Doors open

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.- Presentation and Documentary

The event is free and open to the public; no reservations required.

For more information or view the Trailer, please visit: https://www.worthamarts.org/events/we-lift-each-other/