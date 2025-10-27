Join us as we honor the men and women who have served our Nation with courage and dedication.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Charles George VA Medical Center

Together, we will pay tribute to our veterans, reflect on their service, and express our gratitude for their sacrifices in defense of our freedoms.

All community members, families, and friends are welcome.