Veterans Day Ceremony
Join us as we honor the men and women who have served our Nation with courage and dedication.
When:
No event data
Where:
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Join us as we honor the men and women who have served our Nation with courage and dedication.
Veterans Day Ceremony
Date: November 11, 2025
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Charles George VA Medical Center
Together, we will pay tribute to our veterans, reflect on their service, and express our gratitude for their sacrifices in defense of our freedoms.
All community members, families, and friends are welcome.