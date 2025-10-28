Masks-4-Aid
This special event invites veterans and their loved ones to come together for a night of supporting, remembering, and uniting our community in promoting suicide prevention awareness among veterans.
When:
Where:
📅 Tuesday, November 4
⏰ Doors open at 5:30 PM | Dinner at 6:00 PM
Location:
Discover Church
47 Macon Center
Franklin, NC 28734
This special event invites veterans and their loved ones to come together for a night of supporting, remembering, and uniting our community in promoting suicide prevention awareness among veterans. Through meaningful conversations and community connections, Western North Carolina Veterans Purpose celebrates the stories behind the masks we wear and work together to break the silence surrounding mental health and veteran suicide.
What to Expect:
- Warm welcome (doors open at 5:30 PM)
- Dinner served at 6:00 PM
- Uplifting community program focused on awareness and support
- An opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, families, and supporters
For more information, visit: https://wncveteranspurpose.com/event/wnc-veterans-purpose-1st-annual-masks-4-aid