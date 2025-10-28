This special event invites veterans and their loved ones to come together for a night of supporting, remembering, and uniting our community in promoting suicide prevention awareness among veterans.

📅 Tuesday, November 4

⏰ Doors open at 5:30 PM | Dinner at 6:00 PM

Location:

Discover Church

47 Macon Center

Franklin, NC 28734

This special event invites veterans and their loved ones to come together for a night of supporting, remembering, and uniting our community in promoting suicide prevention awareness among veterans. Through meaningful conversations and community connections, Western North Carolina Veterans Purpose celebrates the stories behind the masks we wear and work together to break the silence surrounding mental health and veteran suicide.

What to Expect:

Warm welcome (doors open at 5:30 PM)

Dinner served at 6:00 PM

Uplifting community program focused on awareness and support

An opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, families, and supporters

This event is FREE!

For more information, visit: https://wncveteranspurpose.com/event/wnc-veterans-purpose-1st-annual-masks-4-aid