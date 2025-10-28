The Great American Smokeout, held each year on the third Thursday of November, encourages Veterans to take the first step toward quitting tobacco. This event promotes awareness of the dangers of tobacco use while offering practical tools and support for those who want to quit. Veterans can learn about counseling, medication options, and the Smokefree VET program. As part of a broader health fair, the event will also share information and resources to help Veterans achieve better overall health and well-being.