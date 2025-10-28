UNC Asheville Bulldogs Veteran's Day Game

All former or current military members can receive a complimentary ticket to the game.

UNC Asheville Men's Basketball vs Lipscomb

Where: Kimmel Arena-UNC Asheville Campus

When: November 11 at 6:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

All former or current military members can receive a complimentary ticket to the game. They must show their Veteran ID or Common Access Card (CAC) at the ticket window to be admitted for the game.

