This annual Welcome Home Veterans Event is a vibrant celebration honoring those who have served our country. Featuring static military aircraft and helicopters, the event offers a patriotic atmosphere with live presentations and music. Attendees can explore historical memorabilia, enjoy a classic car and motorcycle show, and savor offerings from a variety of food trucks. Veterans have access to valuable resources and services onsite and are welcomed with the special privilege of eating for free. VA Suicide Prevention team will be there! This event invites the community to come together in gratitude and celebration of our veterans' dedication and sacrifice.