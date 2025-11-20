Wreaths Across America: Western Carolina State Cemetery

Wreaths Across America will take place at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery on December 13, 2025. The event includes the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans and the ceremonial reading of each veteran's name aloud. Wreath placement begins at 11:00 a.m. EST, followed by a ceremony at 12:00 p.m. The event serves to remember and honor veterans' sacrifices and to teach the value of freedom. Participants include volunteers and local groups supporting the commemoration. The cemetery is located at 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC. Plenty of parking is available on-site.

To get involved, please visit: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16703/Overview/