This is your chance to hear updates, ask questions, and share feedback directly with Western North Carolina VA leadership.

Join the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System for a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Microsoft Teams.

Wednesday, December 10, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm

This is your chance to hear updates, ask questions, and share feedback directly with Western North Carolina VA leadership.

Ask questions the day of, or send them ahead to vhaashpubaff@va.gov to ensure they're addressed during the event.

Three ways to join on Teams:

A. Click the link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/26085027098700...

B. Open the Microsoft Teams app (desktop or mobile) and add the meeting information:

Meeting ID: 8700

Passcode: iA72nP9m

C. If you prefer phone only, call the dial-in number listed below and enter the conference ID when prompted.

Dial by phone: Conference ID: 506496988