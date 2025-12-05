Virtual Veterans Town Hall
This is your chance to hear updates, ask questions, and share feedback directly with Western North Carolina VA leadership.
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System for a virtual Veterans Town Hall via Microsoft Teams.
Wednesday, December 10, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm
This is your chance to hear updates, ask questions, and share feedback directly with Western North Carolina VA leadership.
Ask questions the day of, or send them ahead to vhaashpubaff@va.gov to ensure they're addressed during the event.
Three ways to join on Teams:
A. Click the link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/26085027098700...
B. Open the Microsoft Teams app (desktop or mobile) and add the meeting information:
Meeting ID:
Passcode: iA72nP9m
C. If you prefer phone only, call the dial-in number listed below and enter the conference ID when prompted.
Dial by phone: