VHRC Roadshow

The Virtual Health Resource Center Roadshow on December 16th from 10 AM to 2 PM is a dedicated event designed to support Veterans by providing education, training, and services related to VA digital tools. Veterans will learn how to navigate the VA.gov website, verify their identity, and use various VA mobile applications. The event will also offer guidance on telehealth modalities, enabling Veterans to connect with their care teams remotely. This roadshow aims to empower Veterans with the knowledge and skills needed to access and maximize the benefits of connected care technologies conveniently and confidently. This is an excellent opportunity for Veterans to engage directly with health technology experts and enhance their experience with virtual healthcare tools.