Digital Navigator Office Hours
This involves offering one-on-one consultations, troubleshooting connectivity issues, sharing research-backed best practices, and referring participants to relevant resources for sustained digital equity.
When:
Wed. Jan 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Macon County Veterans Services
104 East Main Street
Franklin, NC
Cost:
Free
During the Digital Navigator Office Hours, VA representative will provide expert guidance on digital inclusion strategies, supporting Veterans in accessing affordable internet, devices, and essential digital skills. This involves offering one-on-one consultations, troubleshooting connectivity issues, sharing research-backed best practices, and referring participants to relevant resources for sustained digital equity.