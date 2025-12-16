Skip to Content

Digital Navigator Office Hours

When:

Wed. Jan 7, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Macon County Veterans Services

104 East Main Street

Franklin, NC

Cost:

Free

During the Digital Navigator Office Hours, VA representative will provide expert guidance on digital inclusion strategies, supporting Veterans in accessing affordable internet, devices, and essential digital skills. This involves offering one-on-one consultations, troubleshooting connectivity issues, sharing research-backed best practices, and referring participants to relevant resources for sustained digital equity.

