Pass 2 Earn

Veterans are invited to attend the Pass2Earn event on January 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building, 128 Georgia Road, Franklin, NC. During the event, Veterans will complete a digital skills assessment on computers to demonstrate their digital literacy. Those who pass will receive either a free laptop, tablet, or smartphone on the same day, depending on the availability . Devices will be distributed while supplies last, and every effort will be made to accommodate as many Veterans as possible. Veterans who do not pass are encouraged to enroll in local digital skills classes in Franklin to strengthen their abilities and qualify for a free laptop in the future. Walk-ins are encouraged!

For additional information, reach out to: Sarah.Friedman5@va.gov