The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System invites veterans to attend the first Veterans Town Hall of the year. The event will take place in the atrium of the Charles George VA Medical Center on Wednesday, March 18, starting at 5:00 p.m.

This event provides an opportunity for veterans to connect with fellow veterans, share experiences, and learn more about available services at the 5-star rated facility, as recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Veterans will have the opportunity to connect personally with VA representatives, including the executive leadership team. This direct engagement allows veterans to voice their concerns and ask questions related to their needs.