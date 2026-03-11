VHRC Roadshow Rutherford County

This event is a hands-on digital workshop to help Veterans use VA mobile tools to better manage their health and benefits.​

The Roadshow is going to the Rutherford County Veteran Service Office.

Specifically, it will help Veterans:

Learn and practice how to download key VA apps like VA.gov/My HealtheVet, VA Health Chat, VA Share My Health Data, and VA: Health and Benefits.​

Get help accessing their VA account/profile, including going through verification steps (login.gov/ID.me) using a valid state ID and VA ID card.​

Pick up practical techniques to use these apps to support their healthcare journey (messaging providers, viewing records, managing appointments/benefits, etc.).​

It’s run by the Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) to support Veterans across Western North Carolina, and they ask attendees to bring a phone, smart device, and IDs so they can leave with everything set up and working.

Contact Adam Steinbugl for more info: