VHRC Roadshow Rutherford County
The VHRC Roadshow digital workshop.
When:
Mon. Apr 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Rutherford County VSO Office
145 College Avenue
Suite B
Rutherfordton, NC
Cost:
Free
This event is a hands-on digital workshop to help Veterans use VA mobile tools to better manage their health and benefits.
The Roadshow is going to the Rutherford County Veteran Service Office.
Specifically, it will help Veterans:
- Learn and practice how to download key VA apps like VA.gov/My HealtheVet, VA Health Chat, VA Share My Health Data, and VA: Health and Benefits.
- Get help accessing their VA account/profile, including going through verification steps (login.gov/ID.me) using a valid state ID and VA ID card.
- Pick up practical techniques to use these apps to support their healthcare journey (messaging providers, viewing records, managing appointments/benefits, etc.).
It’s run by the Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC) to support Veterans across Western North Carolina, and they ask attendees to bring a phone, smart device, and IDs so they can leave with everything set up and working.
Contact Adam Steinbugl for more info: