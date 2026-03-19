National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony

On Sunday, March 29th at 2:00 PM, the Vietnam Veterans of America, in partnership with the Charles George VA Medical Center, will gather at the Vietnam Memorial at the Charles George VA Medical Center for this important event. It’s a meaningful opportunity for our community to come together, remember, and honor the service and sacrifice of all who served during the Vietnam War. We’re proud to collaborate in supporting this ceremony and invite everyone to join us in paying tribute to these brave men and women who gave so much for our nation.