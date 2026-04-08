Veteran Writing Class
VeteranWriting Class
When:
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Writing class for new members starts on June 16th at 4:30 PM until 6PM
The Brothers and Sisters like these writing course uses writing to provide therapeutic healing to Veterans and so much more. All skill levels are welcome the class also just brings Veterans together for comradery.
All Veterans are welcome but you must RSVP.
To RSVP: brothersandsisterslikethese.org/classes
Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jun 23, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jul 7, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET