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Veteran Writing Class

Veteran Writing Class poster: June 16 to August 4, 8 sessions, 4:30 PM - 6 PM, Asheville VAMC.

VeteranWriting Class

When:

Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

Writing class for new members starts on June 16th at 4:30 PM  until 6PM

The Brothers and Sisters like these writing course uses writing to provide therapeutic healing to Veterans and so much more. All skill levels are welcome the class also just brings Veterans together for comradery.

All Veterans are welcome but you must RSVP.

To RSVP: brothersandsisterslikethese.org/classes

 

Tue. Jun 16, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Jun 23, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Jun 30, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Jul 7, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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