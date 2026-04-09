The Online VA Housing Symposium is a half‑day gathering that brings together community members, advocates, practitioners, and policymakers to explore the most pressing housing challenges and promising solutions in our region. The program will open with registration and a light breakfast, followed by a welcome and keynote that set the stage with an overview of current housing trends and equity challenges. A morning panel will feature local leaders discussing strategies to address affordability, displacement, and neighborhood investment, with time for audience Q&A and reflection. After a short break, participants will engage in focused sessions that highlight innovative programs, cross‑sector partnerships, and tools communities can use to expand access to safe, stable housing. The symposium will close with a facilitated conversation on next steps, offering attendees concrete ideas, resources, and connections to carry this work forward in their own organizations and neighborhoods.

May 20th, 2026

10am to 11:30am

https://tinyurl.com/3zpbzyx6

Call 1- for more information.