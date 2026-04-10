Asheville Veterans Stand Down

Our community partner Veteran’s Services of the Carolinas, who administers a VA grant Supportive Services for Veteran Families, is hosting a Stand Down event in Asheville on May 8th 10-3 to provide a resource fair, hot meal, gear distribution and other potential services such as haircuts and showers. It is important for the VA services providers to have a presence and provide resources for homeless Veterans, engage them in VA healthcare, answer any questions related to VA services and partner with our community partner Veterans Services of the Carolinas. This Stand Down Event is an annual event, there will be presentation of the colors, pledge of allegiance and master of ceremony, we anticipate media coverage. There are no CEU’s being provided. This event aligns with VA’s mission of ending Veteran Homelessness.

Who/What? Asheville Stand Down event; SP staff will be available to support Veterans and their caregivers/family. This event is a vital 'one-stop shop' for local Veterans, providing them with resources, care and community Support. Why? To ensure appropriate care for Veterans in crisis and improve care coordination between VA and community care providers.

This outreach effort will contribute significantly to the Agency by complying with the VA number one clinical priority of ending Veteran Suicide, as well as meeting standards in Public Law 116-214, Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020, Section 201.