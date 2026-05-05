WNCVAHCS Veterans Town Hall and Freedom 250 Event

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System invites Veterans, their families, and community partners to attend an upcoming Veterans Town Hall at the Asheville VA Medical Center. This important event will provide an opportunity for Veterans to hear directly from facility leadership and learn about ongoing initiatives and services available to them.

The Town Hall will begin with a presentation from Asheville VA leadership, offering updates on programs, access to care, and future priorities for serving Veterans across the region. Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage one-on-one with leadership.

Program managers from My HealtheVet, Suicide Prevention, Whole Health, and many other Veteran support services will have informational tables available, providing resources and answering questions about available care and programs. Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration will also be on site to assist Veterans with questions about VA disability claims and benefits.

This gathering will also highlight the upcoming celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, recognizing the enduring service and sacrifice of Veterans as part of our nation’s history and future. Join us as we honor this milestone and continue strengthening our commitment to those who have served.