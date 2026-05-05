1st Annual Rutherford County Veterans Fair

Join us for the inaugural Rutherford County Veterans Fair on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the MSG Jerry K Crump Clinic, located in the TriCity Mall Breezeway at 2270 College Avenue, Forest City, NC 28043.

This free event is open to veterans, their families, and caregivers, and will feature a wide range of resources and services, including local vendors, statewide services, VSO claims assistance, health and wellness information, and much more.

As part of the fair, a Veterans Town Hall will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm — a great opportunity to connect, ask questions, and engage with your community.

Whether you're looking for benefits guidance, health resources, or simply want to connect with fellow veterans and supporters, this event has something for everyone. Come out and celebrate those who have served!