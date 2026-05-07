Hickory Veterans Town Hall
Hickory Veterans Town Hall
When:
Thu. Jun 18, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
2440 Century Place Southeast
Hickory, NC
Cost:
Free
VA leadership will open with a presentation covering program updates, access to care and regional priorities, followed by a one-on-one session with leadership. Representatives from MyHealtheVet, Suicide Prevention, Health and Wellness, Home Based Primary Care and other programs will be on site to answer questions and provide resources.
Hickory VA Clinic, 2440 Century Place S.E., Hickory, N.C. 28602