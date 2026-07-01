Veterans Health Resource Center Ribbon Cutting

🎉 We're cutting the ribbon on something BIG for our Veterans! 🎊

✂️ Virtual Health Resource Center — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

📅 Date: July 6th

🕧 Time: 12:30 PM

📍 Location: Bistro, 1st Floor (down Liberty St)

Come celebrate with us — cake and refreshments will be served! 🎂

💙 What is the VHRC?

The Virtual Health Resource Center is a game-changer for Veterans:

✅ Connects Veterans with VA services — no travel required

✅ Helps Veterans set up and use telehealth technology (video visits, VA Video Connect, and more)

✅ Provides hands-on technical support for navigating virtual appointments

This is healthcare access made easier, right where you are. We hope to see you there!