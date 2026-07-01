Veterans Health Resource Center Ribbon Cutting
VHRC Ribbon Cutting
When:
Mon. Jul 6, 2026, 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Liberty Street
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
🎉 We're cutting the ribbon on something BIG for our Veterans! 🎊
✂️ Virtual Health Resource Center — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
📅 Date: July 6th
🕧 Time: 12:30 PM
📍 Location: Bistro, 1st Floor (down Liberty St)
Come celebrate with us — cake and refreshments will be served! 🎂
💙 What is the VHRC?
The Virtual Health Resource Center is a game-changer for Veterans:
✅ Connects Veterans with VA services — no travel required
✅ Helps Veterans set up and use telehealth technology (video visits, VA Video Connect, and more)
✅ Provides hands-on technical support for navigating virtual appointments
This is healthcare access made easier, right where you are. We hope to see you there!