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Women Veteran Only Therapeutic Writing Class

Poster for Women Veterans Therapeutic Writing Class by Brothers and Sisters Like These.

When:

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Repeats

Where:

Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway

1100 Tunnel Road

Asheville, NC

Cost:

Free

Writing class for Women Veterans starts on Sept. 22nd at 4:30 PM until 6PM

The Brothers and Sisters like these writing course uses writing to provide therapeutic healing to Veterans and so much more. All skill levels are welcome the class also just brings Veterans together for comradery.

All Women Veterans are welcome but must RSVP.

To RSVP: brothersandsisterslikethese.org/classes

Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Other VA events

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