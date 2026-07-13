Women Veteran Only Therapeutic Writing Class
When:
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 47 Basement, Learning Resources Hallway
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC
Cost:
Free
Writing class for Women Veterans starts on Sept. 22nd at 4:30 PM until 6PM
The Brothers and Sisters like these writing course uses writing to provide therapeutic healing to Veterans and so much more. All skill levels are welcome the class also just brings Veterans together for comradery.
All Women Veterans are welcome but must RSVP.
To RSVP: brothersandsisterslikethese.org/classes
Tue. Sep 22, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Sep 29, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 6, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 13, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Tue. Oct 20, 2026, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET