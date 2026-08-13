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WNCVAHCS Choose VA Virtual Town Hall

Choose VA Health Care Town Hall flyer with QR code and date August 26th, 2021.

Choose VA Virtual Veterans Town Hall

When:

Wed. Aug 26, 2026, 5:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Choose VA Health Care Virtual Town Hall August 26th @ 5 PM 

This is a Facebook Live event. Follow the link now or at the time of the event to attend.

Choose VA Virtual Town Hall Link

This event is to highlight why Veterans should Choose VA for their health care needs. The Western North Carolina VA Health  is a highly rated health care system that is one of the best health care facilities in North Carolina and the country. 

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