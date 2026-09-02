The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will hold a ceremony recognizing National POW/MIA Recognition Day at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Charles George VA Medical Center Stage.

The ceremony will honor the courage and sacrifice of former prisoners of war and pay tribute to those still missing in action, reaffirming the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System's commitment to never forget their service.

Veterans, families, staff and the community are invited to attend.

WHAT: POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony

WHEN: 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18, 2026

WHERE: Charles George VA Medical Center Stage, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C. (to the left of the main entrance, between the Medical Center and Community Living Center buildings)