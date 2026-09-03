2nd annual Pink Platoon 5K run/walk supports veterans and community affected by breast cancer

WHAT: The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System will host its second annual Pink Platoon 5K Run/Walk.

WHO: Free and open to veterans and the community, welcoming participants of all ages.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. See race day timeline below.

WHERE: Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville NC, 28805.

WHY: The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System is honored to host its second annual Pink Platoon 5K Run/Walk at the Charles George VA Medical Center on Saturday, Oct. 10. In commitment to the countless people impacted by breast cancer, the event is dedicated to fostering health, solidarity and hope for the community. Participants are encouraged to show their support by wearing their brightest pink attire — tutus especially welcome.

The event is family-friendly, community-focused and free of cost, welcoming participants of all ages. In addition to the 5K, a resource fair will offer VA and community resources supporting wellness, education and awareness.

Race participants can sign up for the race at:

https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Asheville/PinkPlatoon5k

Or, search for Pink Platoon 5k at Runsignup.com. Race participants will be capped at 200 and will be first come first serve.

RACE DAY TIMELINE:

9 a.m. – Final registration, packet pick-up and resource tables open

9:30 a.m. – Registration closes

9:45 a.m. facility gate and packet pick-up closes

10 a.m. – 5K start (runners and walkers)

11:30 a.m. – Awards ceremony (tentative)

12:15 p.m. – Resource tables close

Media contact: vhaashpublicaffairs@va.gov