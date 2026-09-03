Charles George VA Medical Center to Host Equine Therapy Event for Veterans

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — September 3, 2026 — Charles George VA Medical Center will host an equine therapy visit with Heart of Horse Sense on Wednesday, September 9th, giving Veterans the opportunity to interact with therapy horses as part of ongoing recreational therapy programming.

The event will take place in two locations to reach Veterans across the facility:

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Community Living Center (CLC) Courtyard

at the Community Living Center (CLC) Courtyard 1 – 2 p.m. outside the Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), 6 Veterans Drive

Equine therapy, also known as equine-assisted activities, is a recreational therapy approach that uses structured interaction with horses to support emotional regulation, stress relief, and overall well-being. Programs like this are part of a broader effort to offer Veterans varied, engaging therapeutic options beyond traditional clinical settings.

Participants will be asked to sign a waiver prior to interacting with the horses. Hand sanitizer will also be provided for use before and after each session. Organizers note that because animal behavior can be unpredictable, visit times are approximate.

Veterans, staff, and visitors interested in attending are encouraged to stop by either location during the scheduled windows. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Cara Carlson, CTRS, at Cara.Carlson@va.gov.

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