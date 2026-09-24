Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Final Event

Join Western North Carolina VA Health Care System for an uplifting Suicide Prevention and Awareness event that brings Veterans, families, VA programs and community partners together around hope, connection and support. Explore helpful resources, enjoy engaging activities, honor those lost to suicide and learn how we can all play a role in preventing Veteran suicide.

Community partners will also take part, including Horse Sense, Brothers and Sisters Like These, Veterans Healing Farm, American Legion Post 70 and American Legion Post 77. Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to Veteran suicide prevention, bringing together VA resources and local organizations to raise awareness, offer hope and connect Veterans and community members with available support.