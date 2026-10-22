Stage between the medical center and the Community Living Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Charles George VA Medical Center to Host Veterans Day Ceremony Featuring OEF/OIF Memorial Dedication

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Charles George VA Medical Center, in partnership with the City of Asheville, the Buncombe County Veterans Council and Echoes of the Forest, will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the stage area between the medical center and the community living center.

The ceremony will feature a keynote address from Kevin Rumley, LCAS, LCSW, DSW, Veterans Treatment Court Program director, a Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient. The program will also include readings from Brothers and Sisters Like These, musical selections by the AC Reynolds Choral Group and a presentation of colors by the Owen High School JROTC.

Following the ceremony, a new memorial honoring veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom will be unveiled: a bench carved from Hurricane Helene salvaged wood by chainsaw artist and veteran Mike Ayers, created in partnership with the nonprofit Echoes of the Forest.

For those unable to attend in person, a recording of the ceremony will be available the same day at 3 p.m. at: youtube.com/CityofAsheville.

Event Details

What: Veterans Day Ceremony and OEF/OIF Memorial Dedication

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at 11 a.m.

Where: Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Road, Asheville, N.C. 28805 — stage area between the medical center and the community living center

Re-play: Available the same day at 3 p.m. at youtube.com/CityofAsheville

Admission: Open to veterans, families and the public

Contact: vhaashpubaff@va.gov

About the Western North Carolina VA Health Care System

The Western North Carolina VA Health Care System includes the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville and Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Hickory, Forest City and Franklin. WNCVAHCS provides health care to more than 49,000 veterans across 24 counties.

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